JOST Werke (JST) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €36.75 ($45.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $626.54 and a PE ratio of -8.61. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €27.20 ($33.58) and a 12-month high of €47.50 ($58.64).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and markets components for commercial vehicles in Germany and internationally. It offers truck and trailer components, such as sensor systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist lockers, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

