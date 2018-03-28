JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (CA) a €20.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($24.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. S&P Global set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.53 ($22.87).

Carrefour stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €16.94 ($20.91). 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,130.00 and a P/E ratio of -24.20. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($29.23).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

