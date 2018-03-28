JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RWE. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.60 ($30.37) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €19.88 ($24.54) on Wednesday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a one year high of €23.28 ($28.74). The company has a market cap of $12,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

