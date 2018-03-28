JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $218,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,755,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,960,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,243,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 47,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Buckingham Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $367,253.94, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-is-gateway-investment-advisers-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.