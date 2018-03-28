JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51,063.31, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Barclays has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $300,992 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 303,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

