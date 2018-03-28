JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.11

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Monday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 12,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,993. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

