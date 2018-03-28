JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income stock traded up GBX 126.21 ($1.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 386,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,272. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a twelve month low of GBX 120.20 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $397.70 and a PE ratio of 671.05.

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is an investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investors with a dividend income combined with the potential for long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of emerging markets investments. It invests in listed equities and also invests in other securities, including unlisted equities, convertible securities, preference shares, debt securities, cash and cash equivalents.

