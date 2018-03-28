10,898 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Purchased by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 48.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 44.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 195,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,446. The stock has a market cap of $773.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.74. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is presently 176.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/jump-trading-llc-purchases-new-position-in-consolidated-communications-holdings-inc-cnsl-updated.html.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.