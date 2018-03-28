10,877 Shares in KeyCorp (KEY) Purchased by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,175,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 3,445,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,447. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21,139.49, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

