Just Eat (JE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 950 ($13.13) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 841 ($11.62) to GBX 967 ($13.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.16) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.03).

Shares of Just Eat (LON JE) opened at GBX 704.40 ($9.73) on Monday. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 544 ($7.52) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($12.52). The stock has a market cap of $5,130.00 and a PE ratio of -4,696.00.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

