Just Eat (JE) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.70) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JE. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 895 ($12.37) to GBX 1,199 ($16.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.92) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 870 ($12.02) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.50) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.50) to GBX 790 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.03).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 692.40 ($9.57) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($12.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $5,130.00 and a PE ratio of -4,616.00.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

