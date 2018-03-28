K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a €18.80 ($23.21) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.86 ($28.22).

K&S stock opened at €23.87 ($29.47) on Monday. K&S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($30.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $4,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

