KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.10 Million

Brokerages expect KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) to report $792.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KapStone Paper and Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.93 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging reported sales of $765.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging will report full-year sales of $792.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KapStone Paper and Packaging.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.23 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,940,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 725,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3,355.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.04. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

