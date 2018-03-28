Karst Peak Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (HCM)

Karst Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,205,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,524,000. Hutchison China MediTech accounts for 37.6% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned 0.91% of Hutchison China MediTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 186,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 997,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

