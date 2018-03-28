KB3Coin (KB3) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last 24 Hours

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. KB3Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KB3Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KB3Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KB3Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00720818 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00145718 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KB3Coin Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. KB3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy KB3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KB3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for KB3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB3Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.