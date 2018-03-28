KCAP Financial Inc (KCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

KCAP Financial stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 69,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,136. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.62. KCAP Financial has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get KCAP Financial alerts:

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. KCAP Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.99%. sell-side analysts expect that KCAP Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KCAP Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/kcap-financial-inc-kcap-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-updated.html.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

Receive News & Ratings for KCAP Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCAP Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.