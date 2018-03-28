D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D. R. Horton to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

DHI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16,796.13, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $40,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,613.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 29,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

