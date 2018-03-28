Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 607,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $106,648.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 430.79%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/keeler-thomas-management-llc-invests-2-55-million-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-stock-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.