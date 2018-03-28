KemCredit One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (KMC)

KemCredit (CURRENCY:KMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. KemCredit has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KemCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KemCredit token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KemCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00717668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00147754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028936 BTC.

About KemCredit

KemCredit launched on November 3rd, 2017. KemCredit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. KemCredit’s official website is kemfe.org. KemCredit’s official Twitter account is @kemfesupport. The Reddit community for KemCredit is /r/kemcredit.

Buying and Selling KemCredit

KemCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase KemCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KemCredit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KemCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

