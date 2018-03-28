KeyCorp (KEY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, not lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given a rising rate environment and improving loan and deposit balances. However, persistently increasing expenses owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Further, the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios remains a major cause of concern.”

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,139.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $250,680.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,487.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,857 shares of company stock worth $1,953,548. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,045,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123,113 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,857,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,150,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,100,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

