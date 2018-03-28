KeyCorp (KEY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2224963365775 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of KeyCorp stock remained flat at $$19.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,669,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,925. The firm has a market cap of $21,139.49, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $250,680.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,487.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

