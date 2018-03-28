FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $290.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2018 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $278.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.66.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,199. The firm has a market cap of $64,253.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

In other FedEx news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 69,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,599,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FedEx by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

