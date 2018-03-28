FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wix.Com Ltd Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Wix.Com in a note issued to investors on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Johnson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The business had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ WIX) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. 601,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,835. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3,775.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wix.Com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

