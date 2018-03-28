Perry Ellis International to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (PERY)

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Perry Ellis International in a research report issued on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Perry Ellis International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Perry Ellis International’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of PERY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perry Ellis International has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $400.32, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 19.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 115.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

