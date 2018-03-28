Keysight (KEYS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keysight earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.2931379927146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Keysight stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 795,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,879. Keysight has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9,916.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.96 million. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts predict that Keysight will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Keysight declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Keysight in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $49.50) on shares of Keysight in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $706,445.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,276,612.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,962.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,521 shares of company stock worth $12,642,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

