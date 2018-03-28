Kimball International (KBAL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kimball International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimball International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million $37.50 million 17.75 Kimball International Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 34.32

Kimball International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International. Kimball International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimball International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International Competitors 90 351 493 36 2.49

As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Kimball International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Kimball International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kimball International pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Kimball International Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Summary

Kimball International rivals beat Kimball International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

