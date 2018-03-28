Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $103.31 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,065 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Kimberly Clark worth $103,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,993,000 after buying an additional 3,191,549 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,020.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

