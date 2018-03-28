Kimberly Clark (KMB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has been gaining from its solid cost-saving efforts. While the company has long been benefiting from its FORCE program, it also unveiled a 2018 Global Restructuring Program, which marks its biggest restructuring in a while. The plan is likely to enhance the company’s underlying profitability, help it compete better and provide flexibility to undertake growth-oriented investments. We believe that such efforts are likely to provide cushion to the stock, which declined in the past six months, while it fared better than the industry. Also, these factors fueled Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter of 2017, wherein results gained from cost-savings, lower tax and higher sales at most units. However, input cost inflation has been a concern for a while and is also likely to persist in 2018. Further the company has been struggling with softness in its North American segment and persistent challenges in the diaper category.”

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,020.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.40%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $2,773,633.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,385.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/kimberly-clark-kmb-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.