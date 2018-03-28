Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Cap of $132.73 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta and COSS. Kin has a total market capitalization of $132.73 million and approximately $243,530.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00725411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00148585 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to buy Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

