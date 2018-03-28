Kinder Morgan (KMI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.37.

KMI stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,377.79, a PE ratio of 1,509.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,119,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,314,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,014,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 220,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

