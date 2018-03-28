Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinross Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the mining company an impact score of 45.8716939750945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 10,415,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,017,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,788.50, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $810.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.68 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 13.48%. equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

