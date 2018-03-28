Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) PT Raised to C$25.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.58.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.22. 415,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,504. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.67 and a 12 month high of C$21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,240.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.57.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$269.72 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Jennifer Laura Wagner sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$816,400.00.

