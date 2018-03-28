Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director William E. Bindley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,310.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Wurtzebach acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. 179,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.95, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.14 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 907.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction.

