KKR & Co. L.P. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,622 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical volume of 481 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $305,146,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 883,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 117,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,201 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 436,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 211,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10,076.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00802265219443134%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

