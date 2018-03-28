TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $63.15 Million Holdings in Kohl's Co. (KSS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,145 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Kohl's worth $63,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kohl's by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Kohl's by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl's by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl's by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,388. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl's stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,713.67, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl's Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Kohl's’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kohl's Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kohl's from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Kohl's in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

