Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €39.00 by Commerzbank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €39.00 ($48.15) price target from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHIA. Goldman Sachs set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.60 ($43.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.30 ($38.64) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.38 ($43.67).

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at €32.72 ($40.40) on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($44.59). The company has a market capitalization of $30,780.00 and a PE ratio of 38.05.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

