Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. 749,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $75,143.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

