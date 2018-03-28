Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,297,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,614,000 after buying an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $425,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,163.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,752 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 777,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,699. The company has a market cap of $21,038.11, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

