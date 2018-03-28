Kroger (KR) PT Set at $25.00 by Loop Capital

Kroger (NYSE:KR) received a $25.00 target price from Loop Capital in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Kroger (NYSE KR) opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20,518.10, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Kroger has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $425,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,163.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,752 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,538,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $89,873,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $49,450,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

