KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $238.82 million and $372,918.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00032940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

