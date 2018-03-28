Kurrent Market Cap Tops $368,885.00 (KURT)

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Kurrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Kurrent has a market capitalization of $368,885.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kurrent has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000332 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kurrent Coin Profile

Kurrent (CRYPTO:KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project. The official website for Kurrent is kurrentproject.com.

Kurrent Coin Trading

Kurrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kurrent must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kurrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

