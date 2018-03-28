L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Sells $8,048,810.35 in Stock

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $8,048,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael T. Strianese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $8,124,284.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total transaction of $8,121,517.95.

On Monday, March 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.85, for a total transaction of $8,055,132.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total transaction of $8,445,145.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $8,374,018.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $8,075,285.40.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $8,229,393.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $8,588,980.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $8,279,577.95.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total transaction of $8,271,279.80.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16,312.04, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

LLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

