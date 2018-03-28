L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of L3 Technologies worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total value of $320,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.04, for a total value of $7,786,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,013 shares of company stock valued at $107,077,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,312.04, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

