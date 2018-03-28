Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SCANA by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo cut shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of SCANA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of SCANA stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5,314.71, a P/E ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. SCANA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently -295.18%.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

