Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

