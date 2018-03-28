Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,872 Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. 359,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,019. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.38 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38,920.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 694,343 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

