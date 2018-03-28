Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 275.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.41. 2,156,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,028.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $124.91 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

