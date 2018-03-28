LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $490,526.00 and $378.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.04447850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00588617 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00078231 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00055170 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035594 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 884,336,619 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

