Lancaster Colony (LANC) versus Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Head-To-Head Review

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lancaster Colony pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.96% 6.70% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lancaster Colony and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.78 $115.31 million $4.31 28.23 Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.54 $120.80 million $2.36 19.11

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Lancaster Colony. Fresh Del Monte Produce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Fresh Del Monte Produce on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food. It sources its fresh produced products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries and kiwi from Central and South America, Africa, the Philippines, North America and Europe. It sources its prepared food products from Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It distributes its products in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. It markets its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, including UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini and other regional brands.

