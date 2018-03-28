Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

LMRK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,025,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 90,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock remained flat at $$16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $361.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

